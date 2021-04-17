Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Philadelphia Mixed Doubles Tennis

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to Philadelphia High School’s mixed doubles tennis team on being our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The team includes Trey Posey and Ruthie Storment, who went 9-0 this season dropping just 18 games in those 9 matches.

The pair beat Madison St. Joe to be crowned district champions in mixed doubles in District 6-Class I. They will compete in the state tournament on April 26 in Oxford.

