Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Philadelphia Mixed Doubles Tennis

Trey Posey and Ruthie Storment make up Philadelphia High School's mixed doubles tennis team
Trey Posey and Ruthie Storment make up Philadelphia High School's mixed doubles tennis team(Bob Posey)
Published: Apr. 16, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Congratulations to Philadelphia High School’s mixed doubles tennis team on being our Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

The team includes Trey Posey and Ruthie Storment, who went 9-0 this season dropping just 18 games in those 9 matches.

The pair beat Madison St. Joe to be crowned district champions in mixed doubles in District 6-Class I. They will compete in the state tournament on April 26 in Oxford.

