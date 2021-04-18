Livingston- Funeral services for Amogene Battle, 98, of Livingston will be held Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Livingston First Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with burial following in the Livingston Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Amogene left her earthly home where she resided at Moundville Health and Rehab on April 11, 2021, and entered into the gates of Heaven. She was born in Minor Hill, Tennessee, the youngest of eight children, on November 10, 1922.

Preceding her in death were her husband, James Bernard Battle; her father and mother, Benjamin Franklin Howard and Agnes Boyd Howard; her siblings and special nieces and nephews. Also, her special granddaughter, Peggy Colvin.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Battle Butler (Danny) of Moundville; grandchildren, Melanie Wise (Chip) of Moody; and James Daniel Butler (Misty) of Tuscaloosa; great grandchildren, Daniel Wise, Mary Beth, Annie Leigh, Jamie Alyce, and Zach Butler; and several nieces and nephews.

Amogene graduated from school in Minor Hill, Tennessee and was double promoted twice. She attended Florence State Teacher’s College for two years and received her teaching certificate. She arrived in Greensboro, Alabama by bus to teach the fourth grade at Boardman Elementary School in January of 1941. That spring, at the age of nineteen, she was recognized at the annual Alabama Education Convention as the state’s youngest teacher.

After three and one-half years of teaching, she accepted a position with the Sumter County Department of Pensions and Securities (later to be known as DHR) in Livingston. She then met and married James Bernard Battle in 1947. While working at DHR, she completed her Bachelors in Science Degree at Livingston State Teacher’s College. She retired from DHR after thirty-seven years and went to work at the Ruby Pickens Tartt Library until she was ninety years old.

She became a member of Livingston First Baptist Church in 1945. Her service included teaching college students and the Faith Women’s Sunday School Class for over fifty years. She served on several committees over the years including Pastors Search Committees. She was involved in the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU).

In 2019, she became a resident of Pine Valley Assisted Living in Tuscaloosa and later moved to the Moundville Health and Rehabilitation.

Active Pallbearers are Bob Jackson, Bob Spears, Butch Larkin, Carl Sudduth, Dan Campbell, Don Basinger, and Jimmy Bibby.

Honorary Pallbearers are the Faith Sunday School Class; special friends, Mary Alice Snyder, Janette Moore, Lucy Gallman, Ethel Scott, Cindy Larkin, present and former employees of the Ruth Pickens Tartt Library, City of Livingston Employees, and all who have shown her kindness.

Memorials may be made to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home or the Livingston First Baptist Church.

