Advertisement

Bobbie Williams Busby

Bobbie Williams Busby
By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Bobbie Williams Busby, 89, of Butler will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Butler with Rev. Dric Williford officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Busby passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Choctaw Health and Rehabilitation in Butler. She was born September 27, 1931, to Franklin Webb Williams and Annie Bush Williams.

Survivors include her children, Gayle B. McPhearson (Lee); M. Gary Busby (Melinda); Norva Elizabeth “Beth” Dial (Gary); Steven Thomas Griffies (Lindsay); grandchildren/great grandchildren, John Lee McPhearson, Jr., Leea Bush McPhearson, Thomas Webb Busby, Mary Elizabeth Dial, James Gary Dial, Jr., Andrew Rauls “Drew” Busby, Abby Grace McPhearson, John Merritt McPhearson, Anna Rae Griffies, Maggie Layne Griffies, and Collins Elizabeth Griffies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Webb Williams and Annie Bush Williams; her husband, Tex Maynard Busby; granddaughter, Anna Lane Busby; sister, Norva Williams Potter; and brother, Joseph Thomas Williams.

Pallbearers: John Lee McPhearson, Jr., Thomas Webb Busby, Andrew Rauls “Drew” Busby, James Gary “Jay” Dial, Jr., Thomas Henderson “Pete” Potter, Joseph David Moss, and John Merritt McPhearson.

Honorary Pallbearers: Ray Davis, Edward Irwin, Mike Nelson, Jerry Nelson, and Maxwell Skelton.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Butler at PO Box 538, Butler, AL 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

Most Read

Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Levi Gibbs, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
Lauderdale Co. man pleads guilty in federal court
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Navy vet, Ward Martin.
Benefit for Navy veteran battling cancer
Bridges on Lizelia Road and Marion Drive could be closed for more than a month.
Marion bridges closed until further notice

Latest News

Mrs. Dixie Gilbert Pigford
Ms. Annie K. & Anna G. Cooks
Mr. Winford Morris
Mr. Albert Junior Crowther
Deidra C. “Dee-Dee” Wells