Funeral services for Bobbie Williams Busby, 89, of Butler will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Butler with Rev. Dric Williford officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Busby passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at Choctaw Health and Rehabilitation in Butler. She was born September 27, 1931, to Franklin Webb Williams and Annie Bush Williams.

Survivors include her children, Gayle B. McPhearson (Lee); M. Gary Busby (Melinda); Norva Elizabeth “Beth” Dial (Gary); Steven Thomas Griffies (Lindsay); grandchildren/great grandchildren, John Lee McPhearson, Jr., Leea Bush McPhearson, Thomas Webb Busby, Mary Elizabeth Dial, James Gary Dial, Jr., Andrew Rauls “Drew” Busby, Abby Grace McPhearson, John Merritt McPhearson, Anna Rae Griffies, Maggie Layne Griffies, and Collins Elizabeth Griffies.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin Webb Williams and Annie Bush Williams; her husband, Tex Maynard Busby; granddaughter, Anna Lane Busby; sister, Norva Williams Potter; and brother, Joseph Thomas Williams.

Pallbearers: John Lee McPhearson, Jr., Thomas Webb Busby, Andrew Rauls “Drew” Busby, James Gary “Jay” Dial, Jr., Thomas Henderson “Pete” Potter, Joseph David Moss, and John Merritt McPhearson.

Honorary Pallbearers: Ray Davis, Edward Irwin, Mike Nelson, Jerry Nelson, and Maxwell Skelton.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Butler at PO Box 538, Butler, AL 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.