Memorial services celebrating the life of Deidra C. “Dee-Dee” Wells will begin at 1:00 pm Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Bickford officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Wells, 50, of Toomsuba, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Deidra will be remembered as a loving person who deeply cared for others. She had a wonderful personality with a smile that could lighten any situation. She worked at Northeast Middle School and High School for over 16 years. In her spare time she enjoyed using her artistic abilities making things for family and friends. Above all she had a deep and profound love for her family.

Mrs. Wells is survived by her husband of over 31 years Ronnie Wells; children Josh Wells (Andrea) and Cohlby Wells. Grandchildren Ashlyn Dennis, Keaton Wells, and Caroline Wells. Grandmother Daisy Eastman; one brother Todd Pope, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Deidra is preceded in death by her parents Neill and Ramona Pope.

The Wells family suggests memorials be made as donations to Anderson Regional Cancer Center Patient Benevolence Fund in lieu of flowers.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Wells family will receive guests from 11:00 am until 12:45 pm prior to the memorial service.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721