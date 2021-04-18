Local coach speaks out about fairness act bill

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local coach and state representatives spoke out about the fairness act bill being passed in the state of Mississippi.

Mississippi legislators have passed a bill that would ban transgender athletes from competing on female sports teams in schools and Colleges. We caught up with local state representatives that shared their thoughts on the bill.

“I am proud to be for it. This bill will protect the female athletes in the state of Mississippi,” said Republican State Senator Jeff Tate.

“I believe in Mississippi that we want our girls to participate with girls as well as guys to participate with guys,” said Republican State Senator, Tyler McCaughn.

Republican State Senator, Jeff Tate said this bill does not stop female athletes from competing in male sports.

“This will not stop our female athletes from being able to participate in male sports. I know there is a lot of great female soccer players that like to kick the ball in football. This will not prevent them,” said Tate.

A local basketball coach said that transgender women have an unfair advantage over those who were born female due to their strength, speed, and endurance.

“We have to look at more than just that individual. We have to make a decision on the vast majority. The sad truth is some people may get hurt. It is sad to tell a person that you cannot do this. This is just another one of those touchy situations,” said Meridian High School - women’s basketball coach, Deneshia Faulkner.

The bill passed easily in both chambers of the state legislature. The vote in the House was 81-28 and 34-9 in the Senate.

The law will go into effect on July 1.

