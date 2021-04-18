Advertisement

Mississippi doc: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy

Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs speaks about the need for state residents...
Mississippi's State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs speaks about the need for state residents who are 65 and older and those with preexisting conditions need to receive the coronavirus vaccine during Gov. Tate Reeves' press conference in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Source: Rogelio V. Solis)(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi’s top health official says he does not think political party affiliation has an impact on people’s willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says he talks with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans who are unsure about getting vaccinated.

He says factors that make a difference include socio-economic status and education.

Many factors that could impact whether a person has vaccine access — lack of transportation, a prohibitive work schedule or lack of childcare.

All of those issues are more likely to impact poorer Mississippians.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Levi Gibbs, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
Lauderdale Co. man pleads guilty in federal court
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Bridges on Lizelia Road and Marion Drive could be closed for more than a month.
Marion bridges closed until further notice
Navy vet, Ward Martin.
Benefit for Navy veteran battling cancer

Latest News

FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
Fauci says he expects J&J vaccine to resume soon
Louis Goffinet, 27, is now working with a local accountant to determine how best to handle the...
Pandemic good Samaritan faces $16,000 tax bill for his efforts
COVID: Global death toll tops 3M, surge concerns
FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, stadium worker holds up a sign for people to wear...
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million