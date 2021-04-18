Mississippi doc: No link between politics, vaccine hesitancy
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi’s top health official says he does not think political party affiliation has an impact on people’s willingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says he talks with equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans who are unsure about getting vaccinated.
He says factors that make a difference include socio-economic status and education.
Many factors that could impact whether a person has vaccine access — lack of transportation, a prohibitive work schedule or lack of childcare.
All of those issues are more likely to impact poorer Mississippians.
