Memorial services for Mr. Paul W. Pavletich will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service.

Mr. Paul W. Pavletich, age 79, of Collinsville, Mississippi passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Paul was born July 5, 1941 in Joliet, Illinois. He joined the Air Force shortly after his eighteenth birthday and served until 1963. After leaving the Air Force, he was a patrolman with the Detroit Police Department for several years. Soon after, started working as a plumber and later owned and operated Paul’s Plumbing Company in the Florida Keys as a master plumber. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, having owned a motorcycle from the age of 14, and also loved his Corvette, his Jaguar, and classic cars. Paul loved attending and participating in area car shows and was the Vice President of the Meridian Corvette Association, and was a proud NRA Life Member. As much as Paul enjoyed his hobbies, Paul’s main job was being a loving father. As a single dad, he raised his four daughters on his own and each of them were his biggest source of pride and accomplishment.

Paul is survived by his daughters, Debra Pavletich, Donna Pavletich (Alex Rowlings), Patty Tope (Raymond), and Deanna Moldenhauer (Edward); his grandchildren, Courtney, Paige, Lauren, Robert, Sara, Rocky, Tiffany, Brandon, and Alyssa; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Pavletich; his mother, Josephine Henrotte; his sister, JoAnn Pavletich; a grandson, Jonathan Skinner; and a great-grandson, Brayden Janow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be shared with the Anderson Regional Cancer Center Benevolent Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

