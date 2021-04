Graveside services for Mr. Winford Morris will be held on Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Meridian. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Morris, 69 of Meridian, who died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at his residence. Viewing: Friday, April 16, 2021 from 5-6 p.m. at Berry & Gardner Chapel #1, Meridian.

