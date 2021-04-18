Funeral services for Mrs. Dixie Gilbert Pigford will begin at 11:00 am Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Meridian with the Reverend Austin McGehee officiating. Service Music will be provided by Organist and Choirmaster David Benson. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Pigford, 100, of Meridian, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Pigford was born in Meridian where she was among the first children to sing on the radio and dance on the Temple Theatre Stage. She was a graduate of Meridian High School and continued her education as an honor student of Mississippi State College for Women.

Returning to Meridian, Mrs. Pigford was the first president of the Meridian Junior Auxiliary and was chosen as the first queen of their Mardi Gras Ball. She was an avid world-traveler with her beloved husband, Jack, and plant lover with an extraordinary ability to bring anything back to life. She spent time teaching herself to create beautiful dresses and costumes for her grandchildren, which her great-grandchildren still adorn on Sunday mornings and special occasions. Mrs. Pigford was an avid lover of exercise before it was the thing to do, loved hosting games of dominos, bridge with friends, and enjoyed gatherings with the infamous Seven-Up Club and Whisky Widows.

Mrs. Pigford provided her family and friends with wonderful meals, put up with many adventures and projects thought up by Jack and the kids, and perfectly planned gatherings for family and friends. She was devoted to her family and was beloved and revered by them.

Mrs. Pigford is survived by her children Lynn Pigford Martin (Zack), Robert Gilbert “Bob” Pigford (Kathy), and John Maurice “Jack” Pigford (Lori); grandchildren Robert Zack Martin (Rebecca), Melissa Martin Byrd, Katherine Graham Pigford Martin (Joey), Dixie Gilbert Pigford Tibbetts (Chad), and Katie Elizabeth Pigford Simmons (Dustin), and her great-grandchildren, Lyndsey Jane Byrd, Ella Grace Byrd, Martin Joseph Byrd, Ann Gilbert “Annie” Martin, Joe Robert “Jack” Martin, III, Margaret Graham “Maggie” Martin, Lillian Grace “Lillie” Pigford Langston, Cooper Elizabeth Tibbetts, Sarah Katherine Simmons, and Maurie Buchanan Simmons; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Dixie is preceded in death by her parents, John and Lillie Gilbert; husband, Robert Perkins “Jack” Pigford; sisters, Mary Belle Crigler (John) and Helen Triplett (Trip) and her brother John Gilbert, Jr. (Kathleen).

The Pigford Family thanks the caregivers of Home Instead, especially Ticshonna Evans and DD Lewis, as well as Compassus Hospice and Palliative, especially, Nurses Jerri Odom and Crystal Bryant.

The Family suggests you honor her life with a donation to Meridian Junior Auxiliary or to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Rob Martin, Zack Martin, Joey Martin, Chad Tibbetts, Dustin Simmons, Al Yochim, Chuck Rea, and Poo Chancellor. Readers will be Bobbie Rea and Katie Simmons.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Pigford Family will receive guests from 10:00 am until 10:45 am at the church prior to funeral rites.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721