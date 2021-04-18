Graveside services for Ms. Annie K. & Anna G. Cooks will be held on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Archusa Cemetery, Quitman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Annie K. Cooks, 26 & Ms. Anna G. Cooks, 1, of Quitman, who died Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, AL. Viewing: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Archusa Cemetery, Quitman.

