Ms. Annie K. & Anna G. Cooks

By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Graveside services for Ms. Annie K. & Anna G. Cooks will be held on Tuesday, April 13th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Archusa Cemetery, Quitman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Annie K. Cooks, 26 & Ms. Anna G. Cooks, 1, of Quitman, who died Saturday, April 3, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, AL. Viewing: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Archusa Cemetery, Quitman.

Berry and Gardner Funeral Home

