Ms. Ruby Brown

By Letisha Young
Published: Apr. 18, 2021
Graveside service for Ruby Brown will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Old Marion Cemetery, with Bro. Steve Taylor and Bro. Jack Kern officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Ruby Brown age 93, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her daughters, Sarah Tucker (Raymond) and Mary Mooney (Ervin); grandchildren, Michelle McNabb (Michael), Amanda Graham (Neil), and David “Billy” Mooney (Kyleigh); great-grandchildren, Abby McNabb, Lydia McNabb, Lauryn Graham, Bethany Mooney, Bobby Ray Mooney, Tucker Graham, Lydia Mooney, and Aubrey Mooney; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded by her husband, William David “Billy” Brown.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home 6300 Hwy 39 North Meridian, MS 39305 PH:601-693-8482 Fax:601-693-8721

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home

