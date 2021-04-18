Graveside service for Ruby Brown will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at Old Marion Cemetery, with Bro. Steve Taylor and Bro. Jack Kern officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. Ruby Brown age 93, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her daughters, Sarah Tucker (Raymond) and Mary Mooney (Ervin); grandchildren, Michelle McNabb (Michael), Amanda Graham (Neil), and David “Billy” Mooney (Kyleigh); great-grandchildren, Abby McNabb, Lydia McNabb, Lauryn Graham, Bethany Mooney, Bobby Ray Mooney, Tucker Graham, Lydia Mooney, and Aubrey Mooney; nieces, nephews, and extended family.

She was preceded by her husband, William David “Billy” Brown.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

