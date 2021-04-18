Advertisement

Phoenix Race held at Bonita Lakes

Participants endured over 3 miles and 20 obstacles throughout the course.
Participants endured over 3 miles and 20 obstacles throughout the course.(WTOK)
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Phoenix Race took place at Bonita Lakes on April 17.

Participants endured over 3 miles and 20 obstacles throughout the course. Racers had the option to participate in the competitive, open, or kids’ wave.

“I’m so excited to be here because I also suffered an injury right before the pandemic so it’s just exciting to come out here, test my skill but I’ve been very fortunate,” said participant, Mileina Battaglia.

Co-owner of Nola Muscle Park, Edgardo Osori, and his student, Timothy Dupui traveled from New Orleans with the gym, to participate in this year’s event.

“Now that quarantine is over and restrictions have been lifted, we’re able to do more events so we’re out here supporting that,” said Osorio.

“This is my dream, this is what I look forward to, this is where my coach got me to, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of my coach and my team,” said Dupui.

All proceeds will go to, More Heart Than Scars, a non-profit that helps and encourages adaptive athletes.

Phoenix Race Director, Julie Wolff said it is important to support the non-profit because they assist adaptive athletes throughout the course.

“It’s not cheap, you know there are things they need: special wheelchairs lead ropes, support guidelines, to be able to take them through these courses but when you see Ms. Wheelchair America come through here and finish a 6-mile course, it’s overwhelmingly inspiring,” said Wolff.

The next Phoenix Run will be held on October 9th.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Levi Gibbs, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
Lauderdale Co. man pleads guilty in federal court
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian
Family and friends wait for word of their loved ones who were at the FedEx Ground facility...
FBI says it interviewed FedEx mass shooter last year

Latest News

Navy Vet Benefit
Navy Vet Benefit
Allie Cat Run
Allie Cat Run
The 4th Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival was held at the Meridian City Hall lawn - all to...
Allie Cat Run breaks participation record
People rushed outside of Westroads Mall after a shooting, now they're questioning if anywhere...
Westroads Mall homicide: One dead, one hurt; Omaha Police still looking for shooting suspects