Phoenix Race held at Bonita Lakes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Phoenix Race took place at Bonita Lakes on April 17.

Participants endured over 3 miles and 20 obstacles throughout the course. Racers had the option to participate in the competitive, open, or kids’ wave.

“I’m so excited to be here because I also suffered an injury right before the pandemic so it’s just exciting to come out here, test my skill but I’ve been very fortunate,” said participant, Mileina Battaglia.

Co-owner of Nola Muscle Park, Edgardo Osori, and his student, Timothy Dupui traveled from New Orleans with the gym, to participate in this year’s event.

“Now that quarantine is over and restrictions have been lifted, we’re able to do more events so we’re out here supporting that,” said Osorio.

“This is my dream, this is what I look forward to, this is where my coach got me to, and I couldn’t be more appreciative of my coach and my team,” said Dupui.

All proceeds will go to, More Heart Than Scars, a non-profit that helps and encourages adaptive athletes.

Phoenix Race Director, Julie Wolff said it is important to support the non-profit because they assist adaptive athletes throughout the course.

“It’s not cheap, you know there are things they need: special wheelchairs lead ropes, support guidelines, to be able to take them through these courses but when you see Ms. Wheelchair America come through here and finish a 6-mile course, it’s overwhelmingly inspiring,” said Wolff.

The next Phoenix Run will be held on October 9th.

