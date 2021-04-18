Advertisement

Sun returns on Sunday

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 17, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The sun will return for the second half of our weekend, marking the start of a drying trend (finally)!

Sunday starts chilly. The low temperature by morning will be near 46 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. The high temperature will be near 73 degrees.

Monday follows Sunday with an encore performance. We will start our new week with a mostly sunny sky. The afternoon high will be in the mid-70s after a morning low in the mid-40s.

A moisture-starved cold front will approach our area on Tuesday. It will bring an increase in clouds, and a stray shower may be possible in the evening. Overall, this will be a dry cold front. It will also be an impactful cold front, leaving us with a noticeably cooler second half of the week.

The stray shower that cold front brings will be inconsequential. We need the break from the rain this week will offer. We have completely erased our rainfall deficit that was in place through the middle of March. We are now almost six inches above normal rainfall for the year and nearly nine inches above normal rainfall just since March. Most of this rain has fallen in just the past six weeks.

Our next big weather maker is currently on track to arrive on Friday with rain that will fall through next Saturday. That’s a week away, so the timing can change. Early signs are this will not bring a severe weather threat. That can also change. We will keep you updated on any changes. This system may bring us up to two inches of rain, but bigger rainfall amounts of more than 8 inches appear more likely down along the coast.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Levi Gibbs, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
Lauderdale Co. man pleads guilty in federal court
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say
Sheriff’s deputies in Lauderdale County, Miss., arrested 45-year-old Mortez Hurse, II, on...
Fugitive caught in Meridian
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 16, 2021