A cool start to the morning will be followed by a mild afternoon tomorrow.

We have had a mild and dry Sunday and we aren’t seeing any rain on the EMEPA live radar. That will stay the case for the first half of the week until a cold front starts to push through. However, tomorrow we will have a high-pressure system settling over us that will keep us dry until Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooler and tomorrow morning we will start the day off in the mid 40′s. You may want to grab a jacket on your way out the door because we will warm slowly through the morning as we reach the lower 50′s by 8 AM. By the afternoon you will be able to ditch the jacket as we warm into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s, but it will still be a mild day. Temperatures will warm a few degrees by Tuesday as highs reach the mid 70′s, but cooler temperatures will return on Wednesday.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 60′s with lows in the mid 40′s, making for a few cool mornings back-to-back. Thursday we will be in the 70′s once again, but as rain moves through, we will cool off Friday and Saturday.

Our temperatures will stay below average from tomorrow until Friday, but we won’t get much warmer through the 27th as well. Highs will mostly stay in the mid to lower 70′s and this time of year we usually see highs in the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Thankfully, the relief from the rain for the next few days is still much needed, but showers will return Thursday night. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70′s with mostly sunny skies.

The same goes for our Tuesday but we will warm up just a few degrees more into the mid 70′s. Wednesday will be a cool day with highs in the mid 60′s. Rain chances increase Friday night as a cold front moves through that will cool us into the lower 60′s for Saturday. Sunny skies will return Sunday and lows this week will range from the mid 50′s to the lower 40′s.

