Allen’s triple hands MSU series over Ole Miss

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) - Tanner Allen raced around second and headed to third as three runs crossed the plate to punctuate a five-run sixth inning that ultimately gave No. 3 Mississippi State a 7-5 series clinching victory over No. 6 Ole Miss on Sunday afternoon inside Dudy Noble Field.

The victory gives Mississippi State (27-8, 10-5 SEC) five straight series wins over Ole Miss (26-10, 9-6 SEC) and makes it 16 victories in the last 19 games between the two schools. It also pushes State into second place in the SEC West at the mid-way point of the conference schedule.

The Diamond Dawgs struck first with a run in the second inning and the two teams were tied at 2-2 heading to the sixth inning. After the Rebels got a two-run home run in the top of the sixth, State sent nine batters to the plate and scored five times to push ahead, 7-4. An unearned run in the eighth drew the Rebels within two, but Landon Sims pitched around an error in the ninth to close out the series victory.

Of the nine batters that came to the plate in the sixth, seven put the ball in play with five collecting hits and three driving in RBIs. Brayland Skinners’ one-out RBI single got the crowd of 10,522 jumpstarted and Scotty Dubrule plated the game-tying run with a two-out single. After Rowdey Jordan’s infield hit loaded the bases, Allen delivered the bases clearing triple to right-center field.

Jordan led the Dawgs at the plate with a 4-for-5 afternoon, two runs scored and one RBI, while Allen walked once and delivered his lone hit in the sixth to plate a team-best three RBIs. The bottom half of the MSU lineup chipped in seven of State’s 12 hits, scored five runs and drove in three RBIs. Among those, Josh Hatcher reached base twice with a single and a walk, and Skinner scored twice to go along with his one RBI.

Neither starting pitcher factored into the decision at MSU’s Jackson Fristoe threw 2 2/3 innings with one run allowed on two hits and UM’s Drew McDaniel allowed two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Houston Harding (4-1) picked up the victory with three runs allowed on two hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. He struck out five and walked one. Sims (5) struck out one in a clean ninth inning to give Mississippi State its fifth straight series win over Ole Miss.

For the Rebels, Hayden Leatherwood provided most of the offense with a pair of home runs and three RBIs on the day. Dunhurst drove in the only other UM RBI. Josh Mallitz (3-2) took the loss with three runs allowed on three hits without recording an out in the sixth inning.

