Allie Cat Run and Festival kicked off Donate Life Awareness Month

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 4th Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival raised more than $77,000 and broke their participant record with over 570 runners.

The event kicked off Donate Life Awareness Month by honoring the life of Allie Carruth and celebrating lives made possible through the generosity of organ and tissue donors.

The Allie Cat Run was shut down last year, two days before the event was supposed to take place, because of COVID. But this year the event broke participant records with over 570 runners.

Leslie Carruth, Allie’s mom, said the Allie Cat Run is not just about Allie, but all the donor and recipient families.

“It’s just humbling to see that there are so many people in Meridian that come out, support this, and love on our family. Everything was perfect and our community is awesome. All of Meridian, Lauderdale County, people from Alabama, and people from all over that came in with friends from colleges. I mean it was just a great time,” said Carruth.

Organizers said proceeds are still coming in and they are planning for next year’s event.

