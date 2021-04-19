Advertisement

Authorities investigating body found floating in water near a Gulfport pier

Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near a Gulfport pier...
Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near a Gulfport pier Sunday morning.(WLOX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near a Gulfport pier Sunday morning.

According to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Art DeBorger, the body was found floating near the Moses Pier around 7 a.m., when fishermen spotted the body and called 911.

No one reported missing matches the description of the body found and an autopsy will be conducted Monday morning, according to the coroner.

The Coast Guard along with Gulfport Police and DMR assisted in the retrieval.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
