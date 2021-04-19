Authorities investigating body found floating in water near a Gulfport pier

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near a Gulfport pier Sunday morning.

According to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Art DeBorger, the body was found floating near the Moses Pier around 7 a.m., when fishermen spotted the body and called 911.

No one reported missing matches the description of the body found and an autopsy will be conducted Monday morning, according to the coroner.

The Coast Guard along with Gulfport Police and DMR assisted in the retrieval.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

