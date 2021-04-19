Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report April 19, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANTONIO T GREEN19972428 OLD MARION RD APT D MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
LABRESHA RANDLE19982428 OLD MARION RD APT D MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
SHAQUILLE BUTLER19932207 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ANDRA BROWN19871608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI X 2
RESISTING ARREST X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
INDECENT EXPOSURE
DEKOYUS J DANIELS19921502 5TH ST MERIDAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
SHARON D SMITH19789598 B SERTON RD LAUDERDALE, MSFIGHTING IN PUBLIC
AREAUNIA GREEN19952428 OLD MARION RD APT I05 MERIDIAN, MSFIGHTING IN PUBLIC
JAMIE L KELLY19961801 24TH ST APT F2 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
LABRESHA RANDLE19982428 OLD MARION RD APT D MERIDIAN, MSFIGHTING IN PUBLIC
ASIA MCNEIL19992425 OLD MARION RD APT D29 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
EDDIE L COLE1995621 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
JAMES E JOHNSON19651010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
CALVIN C ANDERSON1999134 SKYLAND DR MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
Meridian Police Department Media Release The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:02 AM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:01 PM on April 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:44 AM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:27 AM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:52 PM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:48 AM on April 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:12 AM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:59 PM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6300 block of Oakland Forest Court. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:15 AM on April 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 52ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:33 PM on April 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of 22ndStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:12 AM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 19thStreet. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:25 AM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 33rdStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:56 PM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Saint Luke Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Man stabbed, shot, and killed girlfriend, shot 4-year-old son, then kills himself
Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near a Gulfport pier...
Authorities investigating body found floating in water near a Gulfport pier
A local coach and state representatives spoke out about the fairness act bill being passed in...
Local coach speaks out about fairness act bill

Latest News

Crime concerns in Philadelphia.
Concerns about increased crime in Philadelphia
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 19, 2021
Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Levi Gibbs, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
Lauderdale Co. man pleads guilty in federal court