City of Meridian Arrest Report April 19, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:02 AM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 12:01 PM on April 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 7:44 AM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 8:27 AM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.

At 12:52 PM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 6:48 AM on April 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:12 AM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.

At 2:59 PM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6300 block of Oakland Forest Court. Entry was gained through a window.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 2:15 AM on April 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 52ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 11:33 PM on April 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of 22ndStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:12 AM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 19thStreet. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 2:25 AM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 33rdStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

At 8:56 PM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Saint Luke Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.