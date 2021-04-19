City of Meridian Arrest Report April 19, 2021
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANTONIO T GREEN
|1997
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|LABRESHA RANDLE
|1998
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT D MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
CHILD NEGLECT
|SHAQUILLE BUTLER
|1993
|2207 13TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|ANDRA BROWN
|1987
|1608 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI X 2
RESISTING ARREST X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
INDECENT EXPOSURE
|DEKOYUS J DANIELS
|1992
|1502 5TH ST MERIDAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|SHARON D SMITH
|1978
|9598 B SERTON RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|AREAUNIA GREEN
|1995
|2428 OLD MARION RD APT I05 MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|JAMIE L KELLY
|1996
|1801 24TH ST APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
|ASIA MCNEIL
|1999
|2425 OLD MARION RD APT D29 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INTERFERING WITH POLICE
|EDDIE L COLE
|1995
|621 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|JAMES E JOHNSON
|1965
|1010 N FRONTAGE RD MERIDAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|CALVIN C ANDERSON
|1999
|134 SKYLAND DR MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|Meridian Police Department Media Release The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 16, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:02 AM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 4500 block of 35th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 12:01 PM on April 15, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of 20th Street. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 7:44 AM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 8:27 AM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4500 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a door.
At 12:52 PM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 600 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 6:48 AM on April 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 400 block of Lake Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:12 AM on April 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 3600 block of 9th Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 2:59 PM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 6300 block of Oakland Forest Court. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 22 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 5 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 2:15 AM on April 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 500 block of 52ndAvenue. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 11:33 PM on April 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of 22ndStreet. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:12 AM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of 19thStreet. One residence and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 2:25 AM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 600 block of 33rdStreet. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
At 8:56 PM on April 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Saint Luke Street. One vehicle was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.