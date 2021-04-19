Clouds will move through in the morning, but leave us with a sunny afternoon.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We have had a sunny day with a few passing clouds and mild temperatures. Through dinner we will stay in the lower 70′s, but we will cool quickly into the mid to upper 60′s by 7 PM. We will stay dry through the rest of the night tonight and dry conditions will last through Thursday. A few people are still driving using the Johnson Dodge Traffic Cam and we can assume traffic will pick up through dinner.

Cloudy skies will last through the night tonight and temperatures will cool into the mid 50′s. Tuesday morning the cloud s will start to move to the east and lows will be in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. The clouds will move out of east Mississippi and west Alabama through the mid-morning leaving us with lunch time temperatures in the lower 70′s with sunny skies. We will warm up through the day and by the evening hours we will have highs in the mid 70′s.

Tuesday night will be warm in the lower 60′s with mostly clear skies. A small cold front will move through overnight on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning that will leave much cooler for our Wednesday.

Temperatures will start in the mid 40′s by the morning, but we will only warm into the lower to mid 60′s through the day making it one of our coldest days this week. We will be staying dry until Thursday and a chance for rain moves in Friday night that will last into Saturday.

We could see up to an inch to two inches of rain, which we don’t necessarily need. Thankfully, we are below average for our rainfall today until the 23rd, but more rain is on the way next week.

Highs tomorrow will reach the mid 70′s after a cooler and cloudy morning, but we will stay dry. A small cold front moving through overnight on Tuesday will make our Wednesday the coolest day of the week as highs only reach the mid 60′s. We will warm into the upper 60′s by Thursday, but rain chances come into the forecast for Friday and last into Saturday.

