Concerns about increased crime in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Crime related deaths and shootings have unfortunately become more common in the U.S., and the city of Philadelphia is also dealing with this type of violence.

Since January, three people have died, and shootings have been reported every week. Most of the crimes involve teens between the ages 14 and 17 years old.

Anton Cole, a father of seven, joins a group of people who are concerned about the constant crime in the city of Philadelphia.

Cole says he is afraid an entire generation will be dead or in jail.

“So, we must find a way, whether it’s at home or in church to get these kids to value life and find out where they are getting guns from at 14 and 17-years-old,” Cole said. “We have to deal with that issue.”

Tiffany Moore says the shootings hit too close to home.

“I have nieces and nephews who stay in the areas where these crimes are being committed. So, for a stray bullet to go through the window and hit them, that’s my concern,” Moore said.

Bishop Stan Jones says he is stepping from behind the pulpit to speak up for change. He says he is also worried about the elderly.

“When our elderly people are afraid to sit on their porches, afraid to go to the store, afraid to walk the streets, that’s bad. But it is even worse when our children are playing on this playground. Gymnasium right there for African American children.” Jones said, “If the crime rate is bad, if they are shooting up everything, it’s a danger for both young and old.”

Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons wants to assure people that Philadelphia is still a safe place to live. Increasing patrols is just one fix he has made so far.

“We are just being more visible in the community, working with the city leaders and city activists. We’re also just being more involved with these young men and women in the community to, again, help deter some of this crime from happening,” Lyons said.

Chief Lyons encourages people to come forward with any information regarding crime in the city. People can contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-855-485-TIPS.

