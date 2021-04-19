COVID-19 in Alabama: 91 new confirmed cases Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 91 new confirmed cases Monday.

There have been 405,476 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March 2020. The state is tracking another 117,036 probable cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,498 confirmed deaths statewide.

The state reports 48,316 people have been hospitalized since March 13, 2020, but there are 381 people listed as being in Alabama hospitals right now with COVID-19.

There have been 328,752 presumed recoveries. You may track numbers for specific counties in the dashboard provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

