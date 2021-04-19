COVID-19 in Mississippi: 37 new cases reported Monday, 21% fully vaccinated

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 691,599 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (21%) and 912,743 have received at least one dose (28%). In total, 1,561,626 doses have been administered in the state. MSDH also reported 37 new COVID cases and no new deaths Monday.

Here’s a snapshot of vaccine numbers in east central Mississippi counties:

County People Receiving at Least One Dose % of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose People Fully Vaccinated % of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated Clarke 4687 30% 3436 22% Kemper 2426 25% 1804 19% Lauderdale 22493 30% 17008 23% Neshoba 5503 19% 4430 15% Newton 6210 30% 4831 23% Wayne 4262 21% 3159 16%

The charts below show county by county vaccination percentage breakdowns:

Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. See a list of vaccine providers below:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

