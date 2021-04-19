COVID-19 in Mississippi: 37 new cases reported Monday, 21% fully vaccinated
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 691,599 people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (21%) and 912,743 have received at least one dose (28%). In total, 1,561,626 doses have been administered in the state. MSDH also reported 37 new COVID cases and no new deaths Monday.
Here’s a snapshot of vaccine numbers in east central Mississippi counties:
|County
|People Receiving at Least One Dose
|% of Total Pop. Receiving at Least One Dose
|People Fully Vaccinated
|% of Total Pop. Fully Vaccinated
|Clarke
|4687
|30%
|3436
|22%
|Kemper
|2426
|25%
|1804
|19%
|Lauderdale
|22493
|30%
|17008
|23%
|Neshoba
|5503
|19%
|4430
|15%
|Newton
|6210
|30%
|4831
|23%
|Wayne
|4262
|21%
|3159
|16%
The charts below show county by county vaccination percentage breakdowns:
Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. See a list of vaccine providers below:
Click here for county-by-county case totals.
MSDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.
