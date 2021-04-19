Crimenet 04_19_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Dominque Davis.

Davis is a 46-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′10″ in height, weighing 165 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with burglary. If you know where Davis can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

