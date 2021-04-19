Advertisement

Deputies arrest man on drug, gun charges

Johnathan Scruggs, 25, arrested on drug and gun charges.
Johnathan Scruggs, 25, arrested on drug and gun charges.
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Deputies with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man on drug and gun charges.

Deputies made a drug arrest early Saturday morning in Russell. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says Johnathan Ray Scruggs, 34, was pulled over on Russell Topton Rd. around 2:30 a.m.

Deputies discovered drugs and guns during a search of the car. Scruggs is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He also faces two counts of felon in possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $125,000.

