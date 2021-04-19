Advertisement

First Responders: Nurse Kathy Penn

RN Kathy Penn
RN Kathy Penn(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we head to Rush Health Systems to meet a registered nurse who is also working on becoming a nurse practitioner.

For nearly five years, registered nurse Kathy Penn has been working to help others through her passion in healthcare.

“I was in HOSA in high school and knew I wanted to be in the medical field one way or the other,” Penn explained. “I was in pre-vet for a while and decided it wasn’t what I wanted to do. I decided to go to nursing school and fell in love with it,”

Penn said she was originally drawn more toward the science side of the medical field, but now that mindset includes the people aspect.

“When I was in nursing school I was terrified to talk to patients. Now it’s one of my favorite parts of the job. I like getting to know people and letting them know you are there for them and understand them. I’ve decided to become a nurse practitioner. I’m learning more about the science and that’s pretty interesting,”

She’s currently at Rush Health Systems. She said Rush makes her feel at home like it’s one big family. That family feeling is important for someone that’s worked both the ER and ICU through COVID.

“The emotional impact of seeing both the ICU and ER was a little bit harder and I struggled with that at first. My mom doesn’t live here anymore and I struggle with that. She’s in Florida and if she got COVID I couldn’t help her. My sister is in Indianapolis. My support system really isn’t here, so Rush has been my support system,”

In addition to having the local support from coworkers, Penn’s family is also behind her 100 percent.

“They were super supportive. They’re happy that I’m out there making a difference and doing what I like,” Penn said. “The hospital is always open. We are always going to be there for whatever anyone needs. I want the public to know that COVID is still out there, but with the vaccines it’s getting better.”

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Levi Gibbs, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday.
Lauderdale Co. man pleads guilty in federal court
The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside...
The queen says goodbye to Philip, continues her reign alone
Navy vet, Ward Martin.
Benefit for Navy veteran battling cancer

Latest News

Man stabbed, shot, and killed girlfriend, shot 4-year-old son, then kills himself
Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near a Gulfport pier...
Authorities investigating body found floating in water near a Gulfport pier
Mostly sunny skies will last all day tomorrow with mild temperatures in the afternoon.
A cool start to the morning will be followed by a mild afternoon tomorrow.
Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours