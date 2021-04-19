Advertisement

Former Meridian mayor endorses Jimmie Smith in democratic runoff

Meridian City Hall
Meridian City Hall(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian mayoral candidate has received another endorsement just one week before the runoff.

Former Meridian mayor, Jimmy Kemp has endorsed democratic mayoral candidate Jimmie Smith for mayor. Kemp was Meridian’s mayor between 1985 and 1993.

In a letter, Kemp said that he knows what it takes to run the city of Meridian and believes Jimmie Smith is the man capable of making Meridian more livable.

“I’ve known Jimmie from when he was a police officer and to when he was a county supervisor. We worked together and I know he understands. He understands what folks need. I think he’s the best candidate for the job at the time,” Kemp explained. “I have been kind of disappointed over what’s happened. It just looks to me like Jimmie Smith is going to fit the bill better than anybody else at this time.”

former Meridian mayor Jimmy Kemp endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor.
former Meridian mayor Jimmy Kemp endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor.(WTOK)

So far, Mayor Percy Bland has been endorsed by former mayoral candidate Tyrone Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Man stabbed, shot, and killed girlfriend, shot 4-year-old son, then kills himself
Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near a Gulfport pier...
Authorities investigating body found floating in water near a Gulfport pier
A local coach and state representatives spoke out about the fairness act bill being passed in...
Local coach speaks out about fairness act bill

Latest News

Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70's will move in tomorrow afternoon.
Clouds will move through in the morning, but leave us with a sunny afternoon.
East Central Community College in Decatur will offer limited on-campus housing for students...
Limited on-campus summer housing offered at ECCC
East Mississippi Community College is offering free face-to-face and online classes during the...
EMCC offering free summer classes
NAS Meridian partners with LCSD
NAS Meridian partners with local school district