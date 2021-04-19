Former Meridian mayor endorses Jimmie Smith in democratic runoff

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Meridian mayoral candidate has received another endorsement just one week before the runoff.

Former Meridian mayor, Jimmy Kemp has endorsed democratic mayoral candidate Jimmie Smith for mayor. Kemp was Meridian’s mayor between 1985 and 1993.

In a letter, Kemp said that he knows what it takes to run the city of Meridian and believes Jimmie Smith is the man capable of making Meridian more livable.

“I’ve known Jimmie from when he was a police officer and to when he was a county supervisor. We worked together and I know he understands. He understands what folks need. I think he’s the best candidate for the job at the time,” Kemp explained. “I have been kind of disappointed over what’s happened. It just looks to me like Jimmie Smith is going to fit the bill better than anybody else at this time.”

former Meridian mayor Jimmy Kemp endorses Jimmie Smith for mayor. (WTOK)

So far, Mayor Percy Bland has been endorsed by former mayoral candidate Tyrone Johnson.

