Limited on-campus summer housing offered at ECCC

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - East Central Community College in Decatur will offer limited on-campus housing for students attending one of the summer academic terms in June and July. Contact Dr. Amanda Walton, director of housing and student activities, at awalton@eccc.edu or 601-635-6213, or go by the Housing Office in the Smith Student Union Building on the Decatur campus.

ECCC is offering four summer terms, including a June On-Campus Term that begins June 1, a July On-Campus Term that begins July 6, a June Online Term that begins June 1, and an Online Full Term (June and July) that also begins June 1.

Complete course listings for all terms are located under the myEC tab on the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. Students may apply for admission online and after acceptance will be emailed information on how to register for classes online. Students who have questions about admissions should contact the Office of Admissions at sholling@eccc.edu or 601-635-6207.

