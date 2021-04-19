Advertisement

Man arrested and charged in March shooting

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Devontae Vontrez Darden, 25, for a shooting...
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested Devontae Vontrez Darden, 25, for a shooting that happened in March 2021.(Source: Associated Press)
By Tom Williams
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man wanted for a shooting that happened in March.

Devontae Vontrez Darden, 25, had warrants from a Mar. 7 shooting in Lauderdale. Authorities said Darden shot one person in the leg.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies spotted Darden in the Lauderdale area and made the arrest Friday afternoon. In addition to aggravated assault, Darden faces one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Jackson Police Department reporting six homicides in 24 hours
Man stabbed, shot, and killed girlfriend, shot 4-year-old son, then kills himself
Ten people were arrested in Mississippi based on federal indictments unsealed Friday as part of...
Ten arrested on federal drug trafficking charges
Authorities are investigating a body that was found floating in the water near a Gulfport pier...
Authorities investigating body found floating in water near a Gulfport pier
A local coach and state representatives spoke out about the fairness act bill being passed in...
Local coach speaks out about fairness act bill

Latest News

Concerns about increased crime in Philadelphia
Concerns about increased crime in Philadelphia
NAS Meridian partners with local school district
NAS Meridian partners with local school district
MSU-Meridian sets spring commencement with COVID protocols in place
MSU-Meridian sets spring commencement with COVID protocols in place
Former Meridian mayor endorses Jimmie Smith in democratic runoff
Former Meridian mayor endorses Jimmie Smith in democratic runoff