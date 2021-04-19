Man arrested and charged in March shooting

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man wanted for a shooting that happened in March.

Devontae Vontrez Darden, 25, had warrants from a Mar. 7 shooting in Lauderdale. Authorities said Darden shot one person in the leg.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies spotted Darden in the Lauderdale area and made the arrest Friday afternoon. In addition to aggravated assault, Darden faces one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

