Man sentenced for murdering mother of 9

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Gregory Freeman, 39, was sentenced Monday to serve life in prison for the shooting death of Gracie Moss LeBron in 2019.

Freeman was indicted in August 2020 for killing LeBron. He pleaded guilty to the charge of first-degree murder Apr. 16. LeBron was the mother of nine children, all of whom attended the sentencing hearing.

Shortly after the crime, Lauderdale County investigators identified Freeman as the suspect who was on the run. He was arrested in Lee County, Miss., after officers deployed spike strips.

