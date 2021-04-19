Advertisement

Man stabbed, shot, and killed girlfriend, shot 4-year-old son, then kills himself

(WEAU)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:22 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Weaver Police Department reported that a man stabbed and shot his girlfriend to death, then shot her son on Saturday, April 17.

The suspect was 21-year-old Alex Haynes.

Police said they received a call requesting a welfare check be conducted at a residence on Juanita Lane in Jacksonville, AL. According to police reports, Haynes “confessed” to his mother that he had killed his girlfriend.

Upon arrival, officer said they discovered “what looked to be forced entry to a window on the rear door of the residence.” Upon entry, they discovered the body of the victim, 24-year-old Katlynn Jones.

Police said she suffered multiple stab and gunshot wounds. They also found her four-year-old son suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Police reports said the young boy is still alive but currently in critical condition

Shortly after, officers with the Anniston Police Department located Haynes which led to a high speed pursuit. Oxford Police took over the pursuit as it led into the Oxford area. When the pursuit ended, police said Haynes shot himself in a field in Talladega County.

He later died from self-inflicted injury.

