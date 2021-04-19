Advertisement

Mississippi legalizing home delivery of alcohol as of July 1

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Starting this summer, Mississippi will allow home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package stores or retailers. Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135. It will become law July 1.

Buyers will have to prove they are at least 21 and delivery people will have to be at least that old.

Deliveries cannot be made to any person who “appears intoxicated.” Deliveries also cannot be made to dry counties or cities. The bill specifies that alcohol may only be delivered within 30 miles of the store selling it.

