Monday is sunny and comfortable

Monday Superhero Forecast
Monday Superhero Forecast(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! We are going to see mostly sunny skies on our Monday with high temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid-70s. Clouds will increase on Tuesday as temperatures warm into the mid-70s. Despite the increased cloud cover, we are expected to stay dry on our Tuesday. An area of high pressure that will build on in to our west will bring in cooler air by Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday only look to be in the mid-60s.

Morning lows on Thursday will be in the upper-30s to low-40s. We’ll start a new warming trend to close out the work week, with highs returning to the 70 degree mark by Thursday under lots of sunshine. Scattered showers are set to return on Friday during the afternoon and then into Saturday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible, mainly on Saturday. It is still too early to tell if there will be severe weather with this system, but right now that threat looks low.

