MSU-Meridian sets spring commencement with COVID protocols in place

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MSU-Meridian has announced its spring graduation plans, and once again, there are changes to the norm due to COVID. 116 students are expected to walk the isle on Monday, May 3rd during ceremonies at the MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian.

All participants will be limited on the number of tickets they’ll receive and face coverings must be worn throughout the service. It’s certainly not standard procedure but safety is the top concern for the school.

”We are taking all the protocols to make sure we are safe as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Terry Dale Cruse, Associate Vice President and Head of MSU-Meridian. “Our capacity for graduation will be limited to half of the capacity of the Riley Center’s Opera House and students are issued two tickets ahead of time to provide for their family members.”

The ceremony will also be live streamed on MSTV at http://utc.msstate.edu/mstv/ and on the MSU-Meridian Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/msstatemeridian.

Here’s important information for graduates, faculty and other participants: Each participant MUST arrive at the Riley Center fully robed and with an appropriate face covering. No dressing rooms will be provided for faculty.



Face coverings are required for the ENTIRE ceremony.



Participants will enter through the *Grand Lobby Entrance (see photo) of the Riley Center beginning at 9:30 a.m. Participants MUST arrive before general seating opens at 10 a.m.



ALL participants will be seated on the main level of the Riley Center. There will be no traditional processional. Graduates will be presented a card with their information upon arrival. You MUST maintain this card throughout the ceremony and present it to the staff member who calls your name as you cross the stage to receive your diploma.



Once the ceremony concludes, ushers will direct you to the nearest exit. Participants MUST exit the facility immediately. Photographs and greetings may occur outside the facility, but we ask that you do NOT congregate inside the Riley Center.



Graduates are not required to return regalia.



ProPicsUSA will be on-site to take professional photos of graduates as they walk across the stage as well as back stage. Graduates can go to the following link www.msumphotos.com to register their contact information prior to commencement.



Important information for guests and those attending to support graduates: Each graduate will be allowed two (2) tickets to distribute to family and friends.



ALL guests MUST enter the Riley Center at the same time. Doors will open for guests one hour (10 a.m.) before the ceremony . ALL attendees will enter through the *Grand Lobby Entrance of the Riley Center. Tickets MUST be presented to enter.



EVERYONE must wear a face covering the entire ceremony. Those who don’t comply with this university policy may be asked to leave the facility.



Once in the facility, the party of up to two will be presented tickets with seat assignments. The party must be seated together for the entire ceremony. Re-entry to the facility will NOT be granted, so it is important that your entire party enter the building at the same time.



Once the ceremony concludes, ushers will direct you to the nearest exit. Attendees must exit the facility immediately! Photographs and greeting may occur outside the facility, but we ask that you do NOT congregate inside the Riley Center.



There are 116 spring degree candidates: States represented: 2 (Alabama, Mississippi)

Mississippi cities/towns represented: 40

Number of Honors students:

(7) Summa Cum Laude, (13) Magna Cum Laude, (8) Cum Laude (10) Riley Scholars; (3) Stephen D. Lee Scholars

BREAKDOWN OF GRADUATES BY DIVISION:

Division of Academic Affairs (4) Bachelor of Applied Science – (1)

Bachelor of University Studies – University Studies (3)

Division of Arts & Sciences (26)

Bachelor of Applied Technology (1)

Bachelor of Arts in Criminology (4)

Bachelor of Arts in History (2)

Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (5)

Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies (5) Bachelor of Social Work (9)

Division of Business (31)

Master of Business Administration (6)

Bachelor of Accountancy (5)

Bachelor of Business Administration (20)

Business Administration (17)

Healthcare Administration (3)

Division of Education (55)

Specialist (4)

Counselor Education (2)

Secondary Education (2)

Master of Arts in Teaching (8)

Community College Education (2)

Secondary Education (6)

Master of Science (5)

Counselor Education (2)

Elementary Education (3)

Bachelor of Science (38)

Elementary Education (28)

Kinesiology (7)

Special Education (3)

