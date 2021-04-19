NAS Meridian partners with local school district

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is partnering with Naval Air Station Meridian for a new program that will help students of military families. The program will allow for those students to take certain AP courses and more, virtually.

“They’re able to take AP courses and other classes online that might not be offered here in Lauderdale County, and could be beneficial to them in future years as they may apply to different universities and colleges,” said Captain Timothy Moore, the commanding officer at NAS Meridian.

The program is only for high school students and will go into effect for the next school year.

“It will benefit the students and give some stability to military families that often do lots of moves during their education years,” Captain Moore explained.

The program is being sponsored by the Department of Defense Education Activity.

“We certainly want them to be able to start with this and finish with this if possible, and of course take those upper-level courses, those AP courses,” said Jade Sharron, the counselor at West Lauderdale High School. “That’s very important for their college future and career.”

School officials say that this is an exciting program for the district to be a part of.

“We’re very excited about it and can’t wait to get it all going and know that it will be a successful partnership,” Sharron said. “We’re excited!”

NAS Meridian is one of five Navy sites around the country to be a part of this program.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.