Sideline View by Dale McKee

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WTOK) - Baseball was the big news in Mississippi sports this past weekend as two top 10 teams in Mississippi State and Ole Miss squared off in Starkville. Baseball was not the only action, however, as football, basketball, softball, soccer and tennis also made the headlines.

No. 4 Mississippi State won two of three from No. 6 Ole Miss over the weekend in Starkville. The Bulldogs (27-8, 10-5) will travel to Vanderbilt while the Rebels (26-10, 9-6) will host LSU. Southern Mississippi split with Louisiana Tech in a four game series in Rushton over the week. USM (23-12, 10-5) trails the Bulldogs (26-9, 12-4) by 1.5 games in the Western Division of Conference USA. The Eagles will host Western Kentucky this weekend in another four game series. Jackson State (24-7, 18-0) is running away with the SWAC race after sweeping Alcorn.

Notable Notes

William Carey baseball coach Bobby Halford won his 1,200th game as coach of the Crusaders while Lucedale native Justin Steele, a fifth round draft choice of the Chicago Cubs in 2014, made his Major League pitching debut last week in a game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Delta State’s former head baseball coach Mike Kinnison will have his No. 15 jersey retired this Saturday at Harvey Stadium-Ferris Field prior to DSU’s home game versus Alabama-Huntsville.

Football

Graduate transfer quarterback Jack Abraham led the White squad to a 30-22 win over the Will Rogers led Maroon team in the Mississippi State spring game. Abraham, who played at USM last season, hit on 23-of-34 passes for 162 yards and two scores while Rogers hit on 25-of-41 passes for 255 yards and one score.

The Deion Sanders led Jackson State football Tigers (3-3, 2-2) will host Prairie View while winless Mississippi Valley will host Alabama A&M in their final games for the spring football SWAC season. The fall football seasons will kick off on September 4. Ole Miss will play their Red/Blue game this Saturday at 4 p.m.

JUCO News

The Jones College Lady Bobcats are the No. 1 seed in this week’s National JUCO Basketball Tournament to be played in Lubbock, Texas. Jones, perfect on the season (20-0), received a first round bye and will play at 2 p.m. on Tuesday of this week. The No. 16 seeded Holmes Bulldogs (15-3) will play in the Men’s National Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas, on Monday of this week.

Former Southern Mississippi basketball coach Donnie Tyndall is back coaching basketball at Chipola College in Marianna, Florida. The Indians (21-4) won the Florida Junior College basketball title and are seeded No. 6 in the National Tournament. They open play this Wednesday night at 8 p.m. Tyndall served as USM’s head coach from 2012-14 before being hired by the University of Tennessee. He was let go by Tennessee a year later, after the NCAA handed down one of the most severe punishments in their history for violations under Tyndall’s watch while serving as Golden Eagles basketball coach.

Pearl River and Itawamba, both sporting 17-5 conference records, are tied for the lead in JUCO baseball circuit. Gulf Coast (18-2) and Co-Lin (19-3) are leading the Mississippi JUCO softball standings.

The 12th ranked Jones College women’s tennis team (20-0) won the Region 23 title and will head to Mesa, Arizona, May 1-5 for the National Tournament.

Jones College Bobcats head coach Randy Bolden was named the head basketball coach at Mississippi College, replacing Mike Jones.

Best of the Rest

The William Carey Lady Crusaders are the No. 1 overall seed in the upcoming national soccer tournament to be played in Foley, Alabama, April 27-May 3. The Lady Crusaders are 17-0-1 and won one of the ten spots in the tournament with wins over LSU-Shreveport and Cumberland.

USA Today ranked the Neshoba Central High School Lady Rockets softball team No. 1 in the nation last week. The winners of seven straight 5-A state championships are perfect with a 19-0 mark.

