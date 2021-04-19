The East Mississippi Volunteer Hub organizes community clean-up for National Volunteer Week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Mississippi Volunteer Hub celebrates National Volunteer Week by organizing a community cleanup from April 19th -25th.

National volunteer week is April 18th-24th.

Volunteers are scheduled throughout the week to pick up trash in different areas of Meridian.

Volunteers will receive a free t-shirt, that they can pick up along with trash bags, at the United Way of East Mississippi office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Volunteers can sign-up for the following dates and locations:

Monday, April 19th at North Hills Street

Tuesday, April 20th at 10th Avenue

Friday, April 23rd at 34th Street and 23rd Avenue

Saturday, April 24th at 29th Avenue, The Northeast Tennis Complex, Planet Playground, and MLK Drive

Sunday, April 25th at Bonita Lakes

Go to uwofems.galaxydigital.com for more information.

