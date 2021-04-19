Advertisement

Two students hospitalized after Lee County school bus crash

Two students were hospitalized Monday after they were injured in a crash involving a Lee County...
Two students were hospitalized Monday after they were injured in a crash involving a Lee County school bus.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUPELO, Miss. (AP) - Two students were hospitalized Monday after they were injured in a crash involving a Lee County school bus.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 178 between Skyline and Mooreville. One student was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the other was transported by helicopter, Lee County School District officials told the Journal.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

