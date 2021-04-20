Advertisement

A downtown Meridian building is set for demolition

The owner plans on a new development at the site
Building on Front Street
Building on Front Street(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is ramping up efforts to work with property owners to address plans of continued downtown revitalization.

Next on the demolition list appears to be a building on Front Street, located next door to The Hive, now closed. It’s located in an historic district so the city will proceed with demolition once it gets approval from the Historic Preservation Commission and know what the owner’s intentions are for the property.

”They’ve gone through the proper channels and worked with our community development department,” said Laura Carmichael, director of community development in Meridian. “We’re really excited about moving forward with the project. We just want to make sure we take those steps that are necessary to complete the process. We’re working hand in hand with the business owners as well as the importance of the Historic Preservation Commission and those others who will be involved in the process.”

Carmichael says the owner of the building plans on a new development in that location and hopes to announce that soon.

