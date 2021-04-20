A dry cold front brings cooler temperatures for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - I hope that everyone was able to enjoy some outdoor time for at least some point today, because Wednesday will be a lot cooler. Here’s why: we look to see a cold front move through the area tonight. This frontal passage will bring some extra cloud cover tonight, but it will be pretty moisture-starved in our area and thus rainfall is not expected. Temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid-40s by Wednesday morning, with afternoon highs only in the low-to-mid-60s despite mostly sunny skies.

It will also get breezy tonight, with winds from the northwest at 8-15 mph with wind gusts up to 25 mph. It will also be breezy throughout the day on Wednesday, with sustained north winds of 10 to 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday morning will be the coldest of the next seven, with temperatures dropping into the upper-30s. Temperatures look to warm into the upper-60s and low-70s Thursday afternoon.

Scattered showers are set to return on Friday afternoon as a storm system approaches our area. Rain chances will increase overnight and into Saturday, with most of the rain falling during the morning hours on Saturday. A few thunderstorms will also be possible with this activity. If conditions can align properly, then a severe storm or two will be possible, mainly south of I-20. There are still a lot of details that need to be ironed out with this system, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.

