Boil Water Notice issued for Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has issued a Boil Water Notice for the southwestern part of the city and any customers who lost pressure Tuesday. The area affected is shown in the shaded area in the map below:

Customers should boil any water for consumption vigorously for at least a full minute to kill possible contaminants. The city will make an announcement when boiling is no longer necessary.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.