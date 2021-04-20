Advertisement

Boil Water Notice issued for Meridian

Meridian has issued a Boil Water Notice for the southwestern part of the city and any customers...
Meridian has issued a Boil Water Notice for the southwestern part of the city and any customers who lost pressure Tuesday.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian has issued a Boil Water Notice for the southwestern part of the city and any customers who lost pressure Tuesday. The area affected is shown in the shaded area in the map below:

Customers should boil any water for consumption vigorously for at least a full minute to kill possible contaminants. The city will make an announcement when boiling is no longer necessary.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gregory Freeman, 39, was sentenced Monday to serve life in prison for the shooting death of...
Man sentenced for murdering mother of 9
Meridian City Hall
Former Meridian mayor endorses Jimmie Smith
Johnathan Scruggs, 25, arrested on drug and gun charges.
Deputies arrest man on drug, gun charges
Crime concerns in Philadelphia.
Concerns about increased crime in Philadelphia
Man stabbed, shot, and killed girlfriend, shot 4-year-old son, then kills himself

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports 91 new confirmed cases Monday.
COVID-19 in Alabama: 91 new confirmed cases Monday
The latest report from the Mississippi State Department of Health shows 691,599 people are...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 37 new cases reported Monday, 21% fully vaccinated
Meridian’s Sam’s Club is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine by appointment. (AP...
Sam’s Club offering Moderna vaccine
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 216 new cases, 12 new deaths and 19...
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 216 new cases reported Friday, full vaccinations at 21%