Choctaw Co. deputies make felony arrest

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department said it arrested Justin Gordon after searching for him for several days.(Choctaw County (Ala.) Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Department said it arrested Justin Gordon after searching for him for several days. Sheriff Scott Lolley said Gordon was arrested at a residence on Highway 10 based on outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Lolley said the warrants are for robbery-first degree, escape, theft of property, multiple counts of burglary and and domestic violence.

Due to the Choctaw County Jail being closed, Gordon was transported to the Washington County Jail after available bed space was confirmed. Five of the 6 warrants do not allow for bond to be set.

