Choctaw Indian Fair returning in July

The return of this popular fair is just another sign “normalcy” is returning to many communities
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
(Photo Source: WTOK-TV)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) – Another popular, East Mississippi fair cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic is returning this year!

The Choctaw Indian Fair will take place July 14-17 in Choctaw, Mississippi. The announcement was made Tuesday afternoon.

The return of this very popular and successful fair is a strong indication that many communities are re-opening and returning to some type of normalcy after a year of mask mandates, shutdowns and pandemic-related restrictions.

The Choctaw Indian Fair is part of a growing list of festivals and fairs that have either returned or will return this year. Newton’s Loose Caboose Festival was held earlier this month after a COVID019 related hiatus. The Jimmie Rodgers Music Festival was also re-launched in April. Meridian is also planning to hold its annual Threefoot Festival next month.

Here’s the full press release The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians sent to WTOK Tuesday:

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is proud to announce the 71st edition of the Choctaw Indian Fair will take place July 14-17, 2021, in Choctaw, Mississippi! Taking the Main Stage at this year’s festivities are top Country and Contemporary Christian music artists. Thursday, July 15, 2021 Jimmie Allen Friday, July 16, 2021 Zach Williams Saturday, July 17, 2021 Brett Young Make plans now to celebrate four days of fun, social celebrations, cultural activities, arts and crafts demonstrations, stickball tournaments, and professional nightly entertainment in beautiful Choctaw, Mississippi. Follow and like Choctaw Indian Fair on Facebook for updates. Hope to see you soon

