City of Meridian Arrest Report April 20, 2021
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MICHAEL RUSSELL
|1981
|1202 HILLVIEW DR S MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JEREMY L MCALLISTER
|1986
|121 COLLEGE ST HATTIESBURG, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
SIMPLE ASSAULT ON OFFICER X 2
|GARYEON TIMMONS
|1985
|515 MLK DR MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT ON A MINOR
|DONNA Q MCWILLIAMS
|1974
|3301 56TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 19, 2021, at 6:00 AM to April 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 2:57 PM on April 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 1 shots fired call and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the call.