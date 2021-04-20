COVID-19 in Mississippi: 362 new cases reported Tuesday, full vaccinations at 22%

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 362 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths and 20 outbreaks at long-term care facilities Tuesday.

The latest MSDH report shows 701,771 people are fully vaccinated (22%), 916,895 (28%) have had at least one dose and 1,575,789 doses have been administered in total. Vaccinations are open for all Mississippians age 16 and older. The charts below show vaccination numbers from individual counties:

Click here for county-by-county case totals.

MDH has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

