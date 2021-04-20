Doug Nikhazy Earns National and SEC Weekly Honors

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) - After putting forth one of the best pitching performances in Ole Miss baseball history, Doug Nikhazy has been named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball and SEC Pitcher of the Week by the league office.

Nikhazy threw a complete-game one-hit shutout Saturday at No. 3 Mississippi State as the Rebels rolled to a 9-0 victory on the road in front of 13,338 fans at Dudy Noble Field. The junior left-hander out of Windermere, Florida, walked just two while striking out 12 and did not allow a Bulldog runner to advance past first base.

Nikhazy is the first Rebel to throw a one-hitter since Adam Yates one-hit Southeastern Louisiana in a seven-inning game on Feb. 14, 2001.

It was the first complete game of Nikhazy’s career, and he became the first Rebel to throw a nine-inning complete game since Christian Trent against Auburn on April 5, 2014. Trent also threw an eight-inning complete game in a loss at Missouri on May 1, 2015.

Nikhazy tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and set a new personal best in SEC play.

The Rebel Saturday starter walked one batter in the first inning before retiring 11 straight. He yielded his lone hit of the day, a single up the middle, in the fifth inning. Nikhazy walked one more in the sixth before cruising through the final three frames. To cap off his spectacular day, Nikhazy struck out the top two hitters in the Bulldog lineup, Rowdey Jordan and Tanner Allen, each on just three pitches.

Nikhazy joins Tim Elko as the second Rebel to earn National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball this season. He is the first Rebel to be named SEC Pitcher of the Week this season and joins Peyton Chatagnier, Elko and TJ McCants to become the fourth Rebel to earn an SEC weekly honor this season.

This is Nikhazy’s fourth career SEC weekly honor, having earned Freshman of the Week twice in 2019 and Pitcher of the Week once in 2020.

