Endangered Missing Child Alert issued in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Siarra Scarberry of Magnolia, Miss., in Pike County. She’s described as a biracial female, 5′ 5″, 130 pounds with brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Scarberry was last seen Saturday, Apr. 16, 2021, at about 11 p.m. in the 3000 block of Charlie Rhodus Road in Pike County. At the time she was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white high-top Fila shoes.

The missing teen may be accompanied by Martin Scarberry or Christopher Brown. Martin Scarberry is a White male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, and cross tattoos on his face.



Christopher Brown is a White male, 5′ 11″, 130 pounds, with gray hair.



If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Siarra Scarberry, Martin Scarberry, or Christopher Brown, contact Pike County Sheriff Office at 601-684-5142.

