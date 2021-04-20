FYE set to permanently close at Uptown Mall in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Uptown Mall in Meridian will lose another store due to a corporate decision.

FYE is permanently closing its doors at the mall on May 15.

The entertainment retail store was sold to Sunrise Records and Entertainment Ltd., for $10 million last year. The company is in the process of closing multiple FYE stores across the nation and moving to populated cities with more foot traffic.

The Meridian FYE location is set to reopen in Tampa, Florida.

There is a store looking to rent FYE’s location. General Mall Manager, Bobby Watson said other companies are interested in opening stores at Uptown Mall but are still under COVID-19 restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.