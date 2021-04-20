Advertisement

JSU season over after finale canceled due to COVID concerns

Jackson State's final scheduled contest with Prairie View A&M was canceled due to COVID-19...
Jackson State's final scheduled contest with Prairie View A&M was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the JSU football program.(JSU Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant
Apr. 20, 2021
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football season is over. The team’s final scheduled contest with Prairie View A&M was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the JSU football program. The game will not be made up.

After a hot start under first year head coach Deion Sanders, the Tigers dropped their last three games of the season to finish 3-3. The team is also claiming a win over Alcorn State, which opted out of the 2021 season.

The Tigers will be back in action this fall, opening the season September 5 against Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami.

