JSU student searching for kidney donor, calls on community for help

“At the age nine, I was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) and that caused my kidneys to shutdown at a young age,” she explained. “I received my first transplant at the age of 11 and that kidney was donated by my stepmother.”



She admits going through this again is not easy. Instead of enjoying her college life at JSU and playing in the band, her days are spent back in her home state of Georgia getting life sustaining dialysis treatments.



“I feel like my life was reversed 10 years because I already went through that process. It is heartbreaking,” she said.



Plummer is actively looking for O-Positive (0+) donors. Her JSU family and her band director are standing behind her and doing what they can to get her a new kidney - including appealing to people on social media.



“We have a large following, The Sonic Boom of the South, in regard to our social media. So we’re doing all our due diligence and making sure we get the word out. We want to see her finish her last year at Jackson State University and we want to make sure she lives a long, fruitful life on this earth,” said Director of Bands/Assistant Professor of Music at Jackson State University, Roderick Little.



Tiranda says she refuses to give up and knows that someone somewhere will be that match she so desperately needs.



“It is extremely important that I receive this kidney in my eyes,” she said. “I can honestly say realize how good you have something until suddenly you don’t have that option anymore.”



If you would like to help or reach out to the student, please feel free to message her on any one of these social media platforms. You can call also call August University Health Kidney and Pancreas Transplant or visit their website.



Facebook: Tiranda Plummer

Instagram: tirandamikole

Twitter: @ tirandamikole

Email: tirandap@gmail.com

Phone: (706) 721-2888

www.augustahealth.org /kidney-and-pancreas-transplant/