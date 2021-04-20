Advertisement

Locals volunteer for a community clean-up project

National Volunteer Week is April 18-24 and some volunteers are pitching in to clean up Meridian.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is a beautiful place to live but there are areas where trash is a problem. Locals teamed up with the East Mississippi Volunteer Hub for a community clean-up project this week.

“We want people coming and visiting us to see how beautiful our city is. And we should take pride in where we live, the same way we should take pride in our homes and would not walk through and throw trash on the ground, we should not do that here,” said resident, Caroline Carns.

National Volunteer Week is April 18-24 and some volunteers pitched in to make a change.

“It doesn’t take weeks like this to get out and clean up. You can just go with your friends and your family and if you see trash, clean it up. You know and I think if everybody did that it wouldn’t build up,” said volunteer, Maryann Howell.

Owner of World of Flowers and Gifts, Albree Florey, shares why she thinks this initiative is important.

“I’m working in here every day so when somebody throws a bunch of trash and they litter up the front of my store, that just shows that they don’t care. I think that those types of efforts can bring about some change in a positive way and can motivate people,” said Florey.

Volunteers will be picking up trash in various parts of Meridian through Sunday, April 25th.

Visit https://uwofems.galaxydigital.com/ for more information on how to sign-up.

